The 10 Hartlepool streets where properties have sold for £25,000 and less in 2024

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
Official figures reveal the 10 streets with the cheapest properties sold in Hartlepool so far this year.

The list is collated from HM Land Registry data and covers the period January 1-September 30.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below details the 10 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.

A property in this street sold for £25,000 on May 1.

1. Furness Street

A property in this street sold for £25,000 on May 1. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in this street sold for £24,250 on June 13.

2. Rugby Street

A property in this street sold for £24,250 on June 13. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in this road sold for £23,000 on May 10.

3. Colwyn Road

A property in this road sold for £23,000 on May 10. Photo: Frank Reid

A property in this street sold for £23,000 on April 15.

4. Suggitt Street

A property in this street sold for £23,000 on April 15. Photo: Frank Reid

