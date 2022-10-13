With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis putting a significant strain on people’s budgets, the Stay Safe and Warm campaign is on hand to help people most at risk.

The award-winning initiative offers access to heaters and other equipment following a free home assessment.

Led by Cleveland Fire Brigade working with a number of partner agencies, it runs from October to next March.

An elderly lady with an electric fire on at home. PA Wire/PA Images.

Craig Strike, head of prevention and engagement at the brigade said: “With the significant increase in fuel costs this winter, now more than ever, our Stay Safe and Warm campaign remains invaluable to residents in our community.

"We are urging people who may be at risk during the winter months to get in touch, whether it’s a short term fix such as a boiler repair or you simply can’t afford to put the heating on, we are here to help and offer support to our communities at this difficult time.

“We would also like to ask individuals to be mindful of any neighbours, friends or colleagues who may be struggling to stay warm, whatever their age, as it’s not just older people who are at risk, especially this year as people from all walks of life will be affected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stay Safe and Warm campaign is now in its 14th year.

Since 2010 the campaign has helped more than 5,000 people.

Organisations involved include Hartlepool, Stockton, Redcar & Cleveland and Middlesbrough councils, Middlesbrough Environment City, and the South Tees Affordable Warmth Partnership.