Cleveland Fire Brigade campaign to help people at risk stay warm during winter makes welcome return amid cost-of-living crisis
An annual campaign that helps people who may struggle to keep warm during the winter is making a timely return.
With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis putting a significant strain on people’s budgets, the Stay Safe and Warm campaign is on hand to help people most at risk.
The award-winning initiative offers access to heaters and other equipment following a free home assessment.
Led by Cleveland Fire Brigade working with a number of partner agencies, it runs from October to next March.
Craig Strike, head of prevention and engagement at the brigade said: “With the significant increase in fuel costs this winter, now more than ever, our Stay Safe and Warm campaign remains invaluable to residents in our community.
"We are urging people who may be at risk during the winter months to get in touch, whether it’s a short term fix such as a boiler repair or you simply can’t afford to put the heating on, we are here to help and offer support to our communities at this difficult time.
“We would also like to ask individuals to be mindful of any neighbours, friends or colleagues who may be struggling to stay warm, whatever their age, as it’s not just older people who are at risk, especially this year as people from all walks of life will be affected.”
Since 2010 the campaign has helped more than 5,000 people.
Organisations involved include Hartlepool, Stockton, Redcar & Cleveland and Middlesbrough councils, Middlesbrough Environment City, and the South Tees Affordable Warmth Partnership.
To contact the Stay Safe and Warm team call (01429) 874063 or go to www.clevelandfire.gov.uk/ssaw for more information.