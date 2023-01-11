Caroline Church is one of the faces of the Made With Care North East campaign – launched by all 12 North East local councils – which aims to recruit people to work in adult social care.

Caroline, who works in Hartlepool Borough Council’s direct care and support team, is among staff from across the North East who are sharing their stories – which will feature on buses, trains and social media in the region – in explaining why they are proud to work in adult social care and encouraging others to do the same.

Caroline, who provides short term care support to people in their own homes to help them get back to living independently following discharge from hospital, said: “I’m really proud to work as a carer and I would certainly encourage other people to give it a go."

Care worker Caroline Church.

She has worked in the sector for 24 years, in care homes prior to taking up her current role in 2020.

Caroline said: “I really love the job and no two days are the same. Initially the client may be lacking in confidence and not able to do very much for themselves but over the weeks, with the support and encouragement you provide, you see them become more confident.

“Knowing that you are making a big difference gives you a lot of satisfaction and you go home from a shift with a really nice feeling.”

The campaign has been brought to life by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services North East (ADASS).

Jane Robinson, chair of ADASS North East, said: “All 12 directors of adult social services are adamant that the successful recruitment and retention of a dedicated and passionate adult social care workforce is key to being able to support older people and adults with learning disabilities to live independently and ensure that care homes attract additional staff.

“As our amazing people have told us, working in adult social care is a career like no other. They are encouraging anyone who is thinking about working in adult social care to give it a go.