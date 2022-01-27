Fewer people claiming benefits in Hartlepool

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows an estimated 121,200 people in the combined area were on company payrolls in December – 665 more than in November.

The figure was also up from 115,927 in December 2020 and was above the pre-pandemic level of 118,371 workers on company payrolls in December 2019.

The number of workers on UK payrolls also jumped by a record 184,000 month-on-month to 29.5 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer claiming benefits

Separate ONS figures also show there was a fall in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Hartlepool last month.

Around 3,625 people were on out-of-work benefits as of December 9 – down by 1,215 from the month before – and meaning 6.3% of the area's working population sought support in December.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Nationally, those reporting they’d recently been made redundant fell to their lowest since records began more than a quarter of a century ago and, while job vacancies reached a new high in the last quarter of 2021, they are now growing more slowly than last summer.”

The data also shows the median monthly salary for payrolled workers in Hartlepool rose from £1,884 in November to £1,896 at the end of the year.

National average wage growth, including bonuses, was 4.2% in the three months to November.