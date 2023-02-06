Hartlepool family continue 'incredible' support for Alice House Hospice with latest donation

The annual Liam Gough Memorial Night ran for over a decade and was held every November – each year raising around £2,000 for Alice House.

The event was mainly organised by Liam’s brother, John, and John’s partner Ann Bates.

Liam, who worked with adults and youngsters with disabilities and learning difficulties, died on New Year’s Day 2008.

Alice House's Greg Hildreth, centre, with Ann Bates and John Gough.

The night was also in memory of John and Liam’s sister, Angela O’Hara.

The event was unable to proceed in 2020 because of Covid-19 and for a number of reasons has not resumed.

The Gough family did not stop their support, however, and John and Ann recently visited the hospice to present a cheque for £500 which had been raised by family donations, including from themselves and John’s brother Brendan.

Through their events and donations, the family’s current fundraising total since 2009 stands at approximately £28,500.

The late Liam Gough, left, with brother John.

Greg Hildreth, a senior manager at the hospice, said “I have worked with John, Ann, Brendan and family for many years and their kindness and motivation to help has given a huge boost to our fundraising and helped to provide care and support to local families affected by incurable illnesses.

“The amount they have raised is both incredible and a lovely tribute to Liam and Angela.

"It was lovely to be able to welcome them into the Hospice and thank them in person for this generous donation and we send our our thanks and best wishes to the whole family.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to people affected by life limiting illness or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool,Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.5m to fund these services for one year.

"The hospice receives just less than 21% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of just under £8,000 to be raised every single day from local fundraising events and donations.