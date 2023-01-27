Hartlepool Power Station begins hunt for 'the right people' to fill new apprentice roles

EDF is looking for seven new apprentices to undertake a four year training programme which it is hoped will provide the nuclear station’s employees of the future.

Mark Lees, station director at Hartlepool, said: “This is a great opportunity for seven lucky youngsters to learn skills which are vital to the future of this country.

“Nuclear is a very hot topic right now which makes this a brilliant time to get into the industry.

Hartlepool Power Station Director Mark Lees.

"There’s building and development going on elsewhere and the Government has already earmarked Hartlepool as the perfect place for further nuclear development.”

He added: “What all this means is that now, more than ever, skilled nuclear professionals have a huge number of career choices.

“Whoever secures these apprenticeships will find they have an incredibly valuable skill set at just the right time.

“We’re determined to find the right people who can join us for the long haul in a rich, varied and very rewarding career.”

The apprentices will undertake two years of training in Somerset before returning to Hartlepool to complete their studies with on-the-job learning.

The course starts in September and the station’s Visitor Centre is throwing open its doors on Monday, February 6, for anyone interested to come along and find out more about the benefits of a career in the nuclear industry.

The information sessions will be run between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.