J&B Recycling, in Thomlinson Road, Hartlepool, has been awarded a three-year contract by GE Renewable Energy, which is leading on the construction and installation of turbines for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, off the North East coast.

The firm, which operates a zero waste to landfill solution in most cases, will recycle most materials produced from the wind farm site with non-recyclable material being used to generate energy.

When it is completed in 2026, Dogger Bank will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm capable of powering six million homes.

Left to right: Sarah McPhie, of Feeding Families; Charlie Payne of J&B Recycling and Joe Colligan of GE Renewable Energy at the Hartlepool facility.

Charlie Payne, sales manager at J&B Recycling, which is part of the Urbaser Group, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the contract for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

"It is an incredibly exciting project for the North East, especially for a company like J&B Recycling, who have championed green solutions since the 1990s."

J&B is one of the largest recycling facilities in the UK and processing around 200,000 tonnes of waste per year.

A map of the Dogger Bank wind farm project in the North Sea.

Although no new J&B jobs will be created, a wind farm spokesperson said the contract will support the many jobs the project is creating locally.

Joe Colligan, package manager of the Dogger Bank Project for GE Renewable Energy, says: “As a responsible supplier, we wanted to work with a local waste services provider to reduce the vehicle mileage and carbon footprint of the project.

"J&B Recycling’s Material Recycling Facility (MRF) in Hartlepool is located just 3.3 miles from the site, so they were ideally placed to provide the most sustainable solution."

As part of the Dogger Bank agreement, any revenue generated by J&B from recycling materials will be donated to Feeding Families, one of several charities the business supports.

Rachel Lawrence, Dogger Bank Wind Farm community engagement manager, said: “This award-winning recycling business will not only support the sustainability of the project with its zero waste to landfill strategy, local people will also benefit from the relationship through their investment in Feeding Families, which will be a welcome boost for some of the area’s most vulnerable residents at a challenging time for communities.”

