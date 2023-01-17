Frances Connolly has urged business leaders to support the PFC Trust’s second Green & Blue Ball.

It is hoped the ball will beat the £100,000 it recorded last April when guests also played their part in a silent auction and luxury raffle – to be repeated again this time around.

Savannah Marshall and PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly.

Frances said: “Everyone had an absolute blast last year and I was flabbergasted by the amount we raised. This year, fingers crossed, we are on track.”

Hartlepool boxing star Savannah Marshall, ex-Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes and one of Britain’s greatest Paralympians, Tanni-Grey Thompson, are among those already expected to attend this year’s ball.

The trust says it is acutely aware of the challenging financial climate that is making life harder for people.

Frances said: “In a town like Hartlepool, the impact of the economic crisis will be felt exponentially, but we are asking people who can afford it to be more generous to help those who need it more.

Guests examine some of the prizes at last year's PFC Trust Green & Blue Gala.

"We want to carry out more work. I have put my money into this, but it is also right we are giving other businesses and people with money an opportunity to come and help us.”

She added: “People pay money to come to this and I make no bones about it. Don’t come if you haven’t got an open wallet.

"This is to raise money to help the people in this area and we want to make this ball even better.”

A limited number of tables remaining for the ball and raffle tickets will be going on sale on February 4 priced £20 each or six for £100 and there is a long list of incredible prizes – including a Rolex worth £8,000.

These tickets are available from the charity’s trustees or from Hartlepool College.