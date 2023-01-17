How you can join sports stars in supporting Hartlepool charity PFC Trust's big fundraising ball
A leading Hartlepool charity is calling on local firms to help raise cash to help people and organisations in the town.
Frances Connolly has urged business leaders to support the PFC Trust’s second Green & Blue Ball.
The charity, which was set up in 2019 by Frances and her husband Patrick after they won a EuroMillions jackpot in 2019, will host its annual fundraiser at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Saturday, April 15.
It is hoped the ball will beat the £100,000 it recorded last April when guests also played their part in a silent auction and luxury raffle – to be repeated again this time around.
Frances said: “Everyone had an absolute blast last year and I was flabbergasted by the amount we raised. This year, fingers crossed, we are on track.”
Hartlepool boxing star Savannah Marshall, ex-Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes and one of Britain’s greatest Paralympians, Tanni-Grey Thompson, are among those already expected to attend this year’s ball.
The trust says it is acutely aware of the challenging financial climate that is making life harder for people.
Frances said: “In a town like Hartlepool, the impact of the economic crisis will be felt exponentially, but we are asking people who can afford it to be more generous to help those who need it more.
"We want to carry out more work. I have put my money into this, but it is also right we are giving other businesses and people with money an opportunity to come and help us.”
She added: “People pay money to come to this and I make no bones about it. Don’t come if you haven’t got an open wallet.
"This is to raise money to help the people in this area and we want to make this ball even better.”
A limited number of tables remaining for the ball and raffle tickets will be going on sale on February 4 priced £20 each or six for £100 and there is a long list of incredible prizes – including a Rolex worth £8,000.
These tickets are available from the charity’s trustees or from Hartlepool College.
To make a booking to attend the event, to get more information on sponsorship or donate to the PFC Trust, email [email protected]