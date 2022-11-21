Ministry of Justice data shows 47 claims to repossess properties in Hartlepool were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords between July and September.

Of those, 11 were for homes owned by mortgage-holders while the rest were to evict tenants.

In the same period in 2021, 24 claims were submitted.

Polly Neate, from Shelter, has reacted with dismay to figures showing that evictions are increasing.

Despite this, there were still fewer bids to remove people from their homes than in 2019 – before the coronavirus pandemic – when 67 claims were lodged between July and September.

Nationally, the figures show a big increase in repossession activity with 5,400 evictions.

Housing charity Shelter has accused the Government of ignoring an unfolding "crisis" in the rental market, where prices are rising rapidly.

Polly Neate, Shelter’s chief executive, said: “There is a housing hole in last week’s budget. Housing benefit remains frozen at 2020 levels when private rents have been rising at record rates.

“Increasing Universal Credit will really help people struggling to pay their food and fuel bills, but crucially it doesn’t cover rents which are most people’s biggest outgoing.

"Unless housing benefit is increased, the shortfall with real rents will only grow – swallowing up other benefit increases.”

The criticism was echoed by homelessness charity Crisis, with chief executive Matt Downie adding: "Abandoning renters during a recession and cost-of-living crisis is unforgivable."

