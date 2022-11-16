Proposals were validated by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to build the two, three and four-bedroomed properties off Hartlepool’s Seaton Lane.

Applicant Port Homes said the plans feature “modern dwellings” ranging from “smaller starter homes to more family-sized styles”.

The council’s planning committee unanimously approved the proposals at its meeting on Wednesday, November 16, in line with recommendations by officers.

Dozens of new homes are to be built on this Hartlepool land after the scheme earned planning permission.

Council planners acknowledged there were “shortcomings” with the scheme, including it conflicting with some policies in Hartlepool’s Local Plan, but overall it was deemed acceptable.

Daniel James, planning team leader, said positives include access to large areas of open space to the south and east of the site, which will be “enhanced and improved” by the development.

The approval is subject to a legal agreement securing more than £120,000 from the developer to help mitigate impacts of the scheme and improve the area.

This includes financial contributions towards the council’s housing revenue account, footpaths, grass cutting, litter picks and maintenance.

Councillor Rob Cook welcomed how funding would go towards litter picks and keeping the area tidy.

The land is to the rear of an ongoing Port Homes development at Seaton Meadows, approved in 2020, which features 55 homes split either side of Golden Meadows.

A planning statement, drawn up by Planning House in support of the proposals, says the site will be a “high-quality design and visually attractive development”.

