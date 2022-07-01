Works starts on rail station revamp to improve disabled access

Billingham Station footbridge – now approaching the end of its life - is being replaced with a new one which includes lifts to make is step-free and suitable for wheelchair users.

A second phase of work will involve car park and access route improvements to make the station better for all of the station’s users.

Billingham is the only regularly served station in the North East with no access for passengers with mobility problems to any of its platforms.

The £3.59m project is being backed by £1m from the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority and £200,000 from Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council.

Work is due to be complete in the spring.

The work began just days after plans were submitted to bring Hartlepool railway station’s second platform back into use.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “For years local people have been asking for access at Billingham station to be improved, so I’m pleased to be able to deliver the improvements which will not only help people with mobility issues but everyone who uses the station.

“We’re transforming the biggest stations across the region but we can’t lose sight of smaller ones, which provides a vital lifeline for many people in the surrounding area, linking them to Middlesbrough, Hartlepool and Eaglescliffe.