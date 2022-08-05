Hartlepool park in the running to be crowned UK's favourite - here's how to cast your vote

Ward Jackson Park has been nominated in the Fields in Trust UK’s Favourite Park Award which is now open to public voting.

Named after Ralph Ward Jackson who founded West Hartlepool the park was built in 1883 and its features include a café, drinking fountain, a bandstand and a clock tower.

Hartlepool Borough Council is calling on residents across the town to get behind it by voting in the Field in Trust Awards.

Ward Jackson Park.

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of the council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “We are very proud that Ward Jackson Park has received this nomination as the park is a true asset for Hartlepool communities and holds a special place in the hearts of all generations.

“Much work goes into taking care of all our parks for people to access and use, so for one to receive a nomination for UK’s Favourite Park award is a true testament to the hard work our park staff put in to making sure they are all a safe and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.

“Ward Jackson Park needs our votes and I would encourage all residents to get behind and vote on the Fields in Trust website.”