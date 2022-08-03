Hartlepool parks keep international quality award they’ve held since 2008

Summerhill Country Park and Ward Jackson Park have both retained their Green Flag Awards – making them one of 2,208 locations across the UK celebrating the achievement this year.

The award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the UK and around the world.

Summerhill and Ward Jackson Park have both held Green Flags since 2008 and Hartlepool Borough Council has praised staff at the parks for their hard work once again.

Cllr Bob Buchan, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: "We are absolutely delighted and very proud that Ward Jackson Park and Summerhill have retained their Green Flag Awards.

"We know how much parks and open spaces matter to residents and visitors, especially over the last few years, and these awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks to such a high standard.

"It's a fantastic recognition for all the hard work by the Council’s parks team, gardeners, Summerhill staff, volunteers and Friends Groups to keep all our parks and open spaces looking at their best all year round."

Cllr Tom Cassidy, chairman of the Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, added: “As a council, we recognise that our green spaces are vital to our everyday health and wellbeing, and we are committed to protecting and enhancing our outstanding natural environment and preserving it for generations to come.

“These awards highlight what an amazing job our Parks Team and staff do, in maintaining our parks and open spaces to the highest standards required, despite so many challenges. I would also like to mention and especially thank all the dedicated volunteers who provide so much valuable support for our open spaces, everything from litter picking and keeping paths clear, their work does not go unnoticed.”

The awards scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.