Hartlepool photographer captures stunning Northern Lights show over the coast

Amateur photographer Paul Gale took this great shot and others of the colourful phenomena that was visible in the midnight sky over the town.

Steetley Pier proved the perfect foreground for the glowing oranges, yellows and greens.

Paul, 47, a self-employed roofer of Rossmere, said: “I have an app on my phone that lets me know when it is in progress.

The Northern Lights captured over Steetley in Hartlepool by photographer Paul Gale.

“When it gets to a certain level my phone will ping and I go out.

"I’ve caught them quite a few times over Steetley but this is probably the best one I’ve got there so far.”

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are caused by atoms and molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun.

The best time to see them in this country is from late September to March with the autumn equinox considered to be a particularly good time.

Another of Paul's pictures of the aurora.

