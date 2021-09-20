Hartlepool photographer's stunning wind farm picture highly commended in national competition
The work of a talented Hartlepool photographer has been recognised in an annual competition showcasing the nation’s historic relationship with the sea.
This stunning image of a tanker in front of spinning wind turbines was captured by former Hartlepool Mail chief photographer Tom Collins.
It was named Highly Commended in the Industry category of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society’s annual photography competition which received more than 1,500 entries.
It shows LPG Anker Bayamo leaving the River Tees by the EDF Teesside wind farm.
The competition was judged virtually by a prestigious panel of photography experts and the Chief Executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society Captain Justin Osmond.
Captain Osmond said: “As we are now in the ninth year of the photography competition, it’s brilliant to see the same level of enthusiasm and to be receiving the same fantastic standard of images as when we first launched the competition almost a decade ago.”
The Society provides financial support to former seafarers and their dependants.