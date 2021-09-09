Here's how you can join the pink army and help fight cancer as Hartlepool's Race for Life returns

The first Race for Life 5k run will be held in town since the pandemic although with 170 runners already signed up so far to raise money for the fight against cancer.

The event will be held on Sunday, October 3, at 11am and will start at Coronation Drive on the promenade.

Anyone who registers before Sunday, September 12, can get 50 per cent off the entry fee.

This year, participants will set off either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided.

Recruits are also needed for the Hartlepool volunteer army to manage the information tent, cheer runners around the course and keep medals and water stocks replenished.

Vikki Lambert, Cancer Research UK’s Hartlepool event manager, urged volunteers to come forward and said: “This year more than ever we need people to support the Race for Life.

“Volunteering at the Race for Life is fun, challenging and rewarding. No experience is needed. It’s a great way to connect with the community as people come together to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Whatever time and skills people have to share, we’ve got the perfect role and there is training available on the day.

"We’re calling on people to get stuck in, cheer as loud as they can and help motivate our inspirational participants all the way to the finish line.”

To volunteer to help at the event, call 0300 123 0770.

To enter Race for Life, visit www.raceforlife.org.

The cost of entering is £14.99 for adults, £10 for children and entry is free with no registration needed for children aged under 6.

The discount code RFLAUG50 can be applied when entering any Race for Life event.

Runners are asked to bring a reusable water bottle as there will only be water available at the finish.

