New details announced for arrival of coronavirus memorial in Hartlepool

Luke Jerram’s In Memoriam artwork is coming to Hartlepool.

Seaton Carew Park will host Luke Jerram’s In Memoriam from Friday, August 20, to Monday, August 30, which coincides with the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival and Summer at Seaton events.

In Memoriam is a temporary memorial to all those we have lost from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The installation is also made in tribute to all the NHS health and care workers who have been risking their lives during the crisis.

Artist Luke Jerram with his glass sculpture of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The artwork consists of more than 100 flags, made from NHS bedsheets, and arranged in the form of a medical logo.

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways over the last 18 months.

“In Memoriam is a peaceful and reflective installation which we hope it will support people to mark this extraordinary time and commemorate those who have died from the pandemic.

"We hope it can provide people with the opportunity to process their experiences, thoughts and hope for a brighter future.”

He added: “Luke’s work is not only a moving tribute to those we have lost but a fitting tribute to the exceptional people that have helped us through such challenging times.

"From our incredible NHS workers and all our key workers, teachers, delivery drivers and so many more. They deserve huge praise and credit, and have proven that they are modern day heroes.”

The artwork will be accessible at Seaton Carew Park, in Station Lane, Hartlepool, and parking can be found on Station Lane, at Seaton Carew Park, as well as along the Front at Seaton Carew.

It is a two minute walk from Seaton Carew front and a ten minute walk from Seaton Carew Train Station.

In Memoriam was originally commissioned by the Weston Arts + Health Weekender.