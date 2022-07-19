Hartlepool Borough Council is telling people it is unsafe to bathe off the town’s Steetley Pier and North Sands and Crimdon beaches.

The warning comes after reports of youngsters swimming off Steetley Pier where one year ago 14-year-old Matthew Sherrington lost his life in a tragic accident.

Gemma Ptak, the council’s assistant director (preventative and community-based services), said: “Whilst beaches can be great for a day out, the water can be dangerous and unpredictable.

A rip currents warning at Steetley Pier, Hartlepool.

“We would strongly advise people not to swim off Steetley Pier and the North Sands and Crimdon beaches. Iit is not safe to do so.

“Steetley in particular is an area where the conditions may appear calm but the beach has a number of hazards that are not visible.

"The water around the pier is a particular hazard as there are channels that cause very strong rip currents as well as sudden deep water and underground hazards.”

Ms Ptak said the best way to avoid rip currents and to stay safe is to swim at beaches patrolled by lifeguards beaches and to always swim within the areas marked by red and yellow flags.

These show that lifeguards are on duty and indicate where it is safe to swim based on the sea conditions for that day.

Red flags mean it is not safe to swim.

Ms Ptak added: “Given the recent worrying reports of youngsters swimming off Steetley Pier, I would also strongly urge parents to ensure that they know where their children are at all times.”

Council beach lifeguards will be patrolling the beach at Seaton Carew throughout the school summer holidays and will be on duty every day from Saturday, July 23, to Sunday, September 4, from 10am to 6pm.

There will be a limited lifeguard service at the Block Sands on the Headland.

Water safety advice issued by the council includes not to use inflatables in the sea as the tide, currents and wind can easily carry you far away from the shore; never swim on your own, and float on your back if you get into difficulty.