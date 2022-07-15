Grandfather of teenager who died while swimming on Hartlepool beach pays tribute to 'amazing" Matty on anniversary

Heartbroken Anthony Bell remembered his “amazing” and “kind” grandson, known to his friends and family as Matty.

He tragically got caught in a powerful rip tide while swimming and his body was recovered a week later despite a huge search which included his family and members of the public.

Anthony Bell, grandfather of Matthew Sherrington, who tragically drowned off the coast at Hartlepool.

With the school holidays looming, Anthony, 56, from Peterlee, is also urging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of the sea.

It comes as officials are warning the public to stay safe around water with very hot weather due across the country, including in Hartlepool, between Sunday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 19.

Anthony said about Matty: “He was an amazing kid, always kind to others. As his grandfather I just want to show my respect to him by saying this.

“Matty you know I will always love you and I miss you like crazy. I wish I could turn back time and change things round.

Matthew Sherrington.

“Every day I think of you and wish it was me but life doesn't work the way it did.

"So I’m asking for my friends to talk to your children about how dangerous the sea can be.

"By saying that it could save another life, that way we can do something to help ourselves and the kids.”

Anthony is hoping to visit local schools to talk about the dangers.

He added: “I used to go canoeing and swimming in rivers when I was a kid. But we were told about the dangers at school.

"It should be taught in lessons all the time.”

Temperatures in Hartlepool are forecast to hit 26C (79F), on Sunday, 28C (82F) on Monday and 29C (84F) on Tuesday.

Hartlepool Borough Council is urging people to take great care by the sea.

Important advice includes:

Only swim where lifeguards patrol and within safe areas marked by red and yellow marker flags;

Never go into the water when the red flags are flying;

Beware of rip currents which can take swimmers out of their depth very easily;

Don’t use inflatables in the sea as tides, currents and wind can easily carry you far away from the shore;

Avoid piers, slipways and promenades when the sea conditions are rough;

Be very careful when diving and never dive into water which you are not familiar with as there may be hidden rocks, currents or insufficient depth;

Never swim on your own;

If you get into difficulty, float on your back, wait until you are calm then raise your arm and shout for help.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “Everyone enjoys time at the seaside but we want them to stay safe.

"Please remember these safety tips and make a point of always following the advice.”