Dozens of new holiday lodges were planned in Seaton Carew.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department more than a year ago for the Seaton Retreat Lodge Park site to be created adjacent to the Sports Domes off Tees Road.

Plans from applicant Brian Morton stated the move would provide an “exceptionally high-quality holiday lodge development”.

Yet more than 70 objections were subsequently submitted by residents over the proposals.

Concerns included worries around losing the field which is said to be a “massive part of the area”, increased noise nuisance and litter, and fears the development would be detrimental to the nearby housing estate.

The council’s planning portal has now confirmed the application has been withdrawn.

Four comments of support had also been submitted by residents, arguing the development would be “good for the area” and “attract more revenue” to the town by providing something new.

A planning statement from Sutton Hospitality Consultants, in support of the application, said the proposals would have provided a boost to the Seaton Sports Domes complex and tie in with the demand for staycations.

It added the development would have created “at least three new jobs” and aimed to encourage people to stay longer and spend more money locally on attractions, shops, cafes and restaurants.