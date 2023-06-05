News you can trust since 1877
Controversial plans for a new 42 holiday lodge development in Hartlepool are withdrawn

Controversial plans for a new 42 holiday lodge development in Seaton Carew - which attracted more than 70 objections - have been withdrawn.
By Nic Marko
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST
Dozens of new holiday lodges were planned in Seaton Carew.Dozens of new holiday lodges were planned in Seaton Carew.
Dozens of new holiday lodges were planned in Seaton Carew.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department more than a year ago for the Seaton Retreat Lodge Park site to be created adjacent to the Sports Domes off Tees Road.

Plans from applicant Brian Morton stated the move would provide an “exceptionally high-quality holiday lodge development”.

Yet more than 70 objections were subsequently submitted by residents over the proposals.

Concerns included worries around losing the field which is said to be a “massive part of the area”, increased noise nuisance and litter, and fears the development would be detrimental to the nearby housing estate.

The council’s planning portal has now confirmed the application has been withdrawn.

Four comments of support had also been submitted by residents, arguing the development would be “good for the area” and “attract more revenue” to the town by providing something new.

A planning statement from Sutton Hospitality Consultants, in support of the application, said the proposals would have provided a boost to the Seaton Sports Domes complex and tie in with the demand for staycations.

It added the development would have created “at least three new jobs” and aimed to encourage people to stay longer and spend more money locally on attractions, shops, cafes and restaurants.

The site, located off Tees Road between De Havilland Way and the existing entrance to the Sports Domes, is currently overgrown and unused although the land is designated in the Hartlepool Local Plan for leisure and tourism use.

