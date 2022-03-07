Five more donation points to help Ukraine appeal open in Hartlepool

The council is appealing for first aid goods, bandages, plasters, eye washes and sterile wipes as well as good condition blankets, sleeping bags and quilts.

The contributions will be sent to refugees fleeing Ukraine as well as those who need supplies in the country.

The new collection points at Community Hub Central, in York Road, Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road, the Centre for Excellence in Creative Arts, in King Oswy Drive, the Headland Library and Seaton Carew Library opened on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the new Ukraine appeal donation points in Hartlepool is the community hub at Hartlepool Headland Library,.

They will join join already existing donation points set up by Orangebox Training Solutions, Something Positive Solutions, Hogg Global Logistics Limited and Hartlepower.

Councillor Shane Moore, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by conflict in Ukraine and we hope that the situation will be peacefully resolved as soon as possible.

“I’m not at all surprised by the fantastic community response we are witnessing to the voluntary and community sector collections across Hartlepool and we are pleased to be able to play our own part by accepting collections at five Council buildings.”

Denise McGuckin, Hartlepool Borough Council’s managing director, added: “Watching events unfold in Ukraine makes us feel completely helpless and heartbroken.

For Ukraine.

“We may not be able to help directly, but we can show our support for the Ukrainian people by donating what we can to support them during this terrible time.”

The collection points are open as follows:

Community Hub Central on York Road – Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm;Community Hub South on Wynyard Road – Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to noon;Centre for Excellence in Creative Arts on King Oswy Drive – Monday to Friday 9am to 3:30pm;Headland Library – Monday and Friday 10am to 4pm;Seaton Carew Library – Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to noon.

Alternatively, residents can also make contributions to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The UK Government will match pound-for-pound up to £20 million donated by the public to this appeal.

For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion click here for online NationalWorld coverage.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.