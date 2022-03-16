Bosses at town firm Hogg Global Logistics have been stunned by the generosity.

The single donation of £5,000 came from someone who has asked to remain anonymous.

But so many other people and local businesses have also given money to Hogg that the total now stands at around £10,000.

More donations pour in to Hogg Global Logistics, this time from schools across Hartlepool.

Hogg is now considering whether to spend the £10,000 total on yet another truckload of vital supplies for the war-torn country.

Company director Lyndsay Hogg said the last fortnight has been “a whirlwind and a roller coaster of emotions” since the company’s appeal for donations started.

“I am not sure where the two weeks have gone,” she added.

Hogg Global is an international sea, air and road freight firm but it quickly became a collection point for first aid goods, bandages, plasters, eye washes and sterile wipes as well as good condition blankets, sleeping bags and quilts.

Lyndsay Hogg and her mum Helen from Hogg Global Logistics.

Its staff, helped by volunteers, found themselves inundated within days .

But Lyndsay said: “We all quickly adapted though and took on roles within and just kept going.”

Now, while appreciating everyone’s generosity, Hogg has stopped taking donations and is sending out the supplies as quickly as it can while volunteers are sorting out what still needs to be transported.

Lyndsay added: “We might need to look at sending another and buying a load of aid too with what is left after the others are paid for.”

Another van load of donations.

Donations of sleeping bags, duvets, medical supplies, nappies and more have flooded in to the Hogg offices which are based at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton.

Even the schools of Hartlepool have done their bit and collected goods to hand over.

Hogg first stepped in when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher, who launched the initial plea for donations following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent refugee crisis.

Rob said he had been "gobsmacked” to hear of the response from the people of Hartlepool after he first put his plea for donations on social media.

One more donation for the team at Hogg.

