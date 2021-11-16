The fire started on Monday evening, November 15.

10 photos show the scale of Hartlepool barn fire as firefighters remain on scene over 18 hours later

Fire crews have been battling a barn blaze in the Hart area of the town since Monday evening, November 15.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 5:48 pm

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to an incident in Butts Lane just before 6.30pm.

The fire service sent three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool to deal with a barn fire “containing hay and straw”

A spokesperson for the fire service has said that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

See photos from the scene of the blaze in our gallery below.

1. Barn blaze

The fire occupied firefighters across two days.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Active blaze

The scene at Butts Lane, Hart Village on Monday morning.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Towering smoke

A fire appliance remained on the scene on Monday morning "on protective stand by".

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Debris

The barn fire contained "hay and straw".

Photo: Frank Reid

