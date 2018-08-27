19 pictures from Hartlepool Carnival’s annual raft race

Some say there’s nothing better than a refreshing summer dip in the sea.

It may be August, but the weather left a lot to be desired when seven brave teams took to water for the Hartlepool Carnival raft race.

Armed with homemade rafts, they took the plunge and raced for victory.

Did you head along to cheer on the dedicated teams?

Flick through our picture gallery above from the raft race and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

The Boys Brigade won the overall race, with their creatively-designed Strictly Come Rafting raft, complete with disco ball.