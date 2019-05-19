'About time' and 'Odeon next': What you said about Hartlepool's 'eyesore' Longscar Centre being demolished at last

Mail readers have been reacting to news that demolition work has started at last on Hartlepool's 'eyesore' Longscar Centre.

The building on the seafront at Seaton Carew has been empty for 10 years, and was gutted in a major fire in May 2018.

Demolition work has started at last on the derelict Longscar Centre at Seaton Carew seafront.

Hartlepool Council tried to use a compulsory purchase order to take the former Coaster pub into its ownership, so it could redevelop the site.

But the move was rejected by a planning inspector in 2016, despite residents branding the site an eyesore.

In March this year, the council issued a legal notice, saying the site remained a "priority" and the state of the building was "detracting" from its £1.3million regeneration of Seaton.

Now, Mail readers have welcomed the fact that work is underway on ridding the area of a blot on its landscape.

Jean Duke wrote on the Mail's Facebook page: "Hurrah, about time!"

Debbie Imray added: "About time. It's let Seaton down."

Jacqui Hodgson agreed: "It's about time - been an eyesore for years."

Theresa Robinson was another who concurred: "About time it was torn down."

And Stephanie Ackroyd commented: "About time. Seaton might start looking like a nice place to visit."

Angela Breeze knew which eyesore what she would like to see tackled next: "Odeon next, hopefully."

