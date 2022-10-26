Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to the former car valeting garage opposite the Traveller’s Rest, in Stockton Road, shortly before 11.30pm last night (Tuesday, October 25).

At the height of the blaze, five appliances from Billingham, Hartlepool, Saltburn, Stockton, Thornaby were involved, as well as the brigade’s aerial ladder platform.

The incident was concluded just after 3.30am today (Wednesday, October 26), but firefighters who returned to inspect the scene this morning discovered a secondary blaze.

A brigade spokesperson said: “We received a call at 23.25 to the former garage opposite the Traveller’s Rest public house.

"We had five appliances plus the aerial platform in attendance.

"Crews came back at 3.34am but we have been back out to inspect the scene and there is a pile of rubbish that has reignited.”

Police are at the scene

Fire crews have since left the scene.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson confirmed the fire was being treated as arson: "Police are investigating a fire which is believed to be deliberate on Stockton Road around 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 25.

“No arrests have been made at present and enquiries are ongoing.”

Five appliances attended at the height of the blaze

The garage is in Stockton Road