A man in his 80s had money snatched from him as he used the ATM inside Lloyds Bank, in York Road, Hartlepool, at around midday on Monday, August 22.

Cleveland Police have appealed again for information to trace 44-year-old Vasile Stan and Oresta Ciobotaru, 57, as officers believe they may have information.

Cleveland Police want to speak to Vasile Stan (left) and Oresta Ciobotaru.

Their last known address was Newham, in London, but they are believed to move around the UK.

They also have links to areas including Chatham, in Kent; Newcastle upon Tyne; Bedfordshire; and Burton on Trent, in Staffordshire.

Anyone with information about their current whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 149018.