Cleveland Police appeal for help to trace pair wanted in connection with Hartlepool Lloyd's bank cash theft

Detectives in Hartlepool have made a fresh appeal for help to track down a man and a woman wanted for questioning over a distraction theft inside a bank.

By Mark Payne
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 4:52pm

A man in his 80s had money snatched from him as he used the ATM inside Lloyds Bank, in York Road, Hartlepool, at around midday on Monday, August 22.

Cleveland Police have appealed again for information to trace 44-year-old Vasile Stan and Oresta Ciobotaru, 57, as officers believe they may have information.

Cleveland Police want to speak to Vasile Stan (left) and Oresta Ciobotaru.

Their last known address was Newham, in London, but they are believed to move around the UK.

They also have links to areas including Chatham, in Kent; Newcastle upon Tyne; Bedfordshire; and Burton on Trent, in Staffordshire.

Anyone with information about their current whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 149018.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.