'Better diagnosis needed to deliver for those suffering dementia' - Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash's latest column

I wanted to follow up on last week’s column and delve deeper into the challenges we face in improving dementia diagnosis and treatment in the UK.

Now, let’s get into it. The recent Darzi Report paints a worrying picture for dementia care in our NHS, especially as our population ages.

With more people over 65, we need to step up our game in providing quality dementia care.

Despite a lower overall prevalence of the disease, the UK has a higher rate of dementia-related deaths.

Diagnosis rates are stuck at around 65%, still below pre-pandemic levels, revealing significant gaps in access to diagnosis and treatment.

The number of people living with dementia is predicted to rise from 1 million in 2024 to 1.4 million by 2040, with costs soaring from around £42 billion to approximately £90 billion.

We need to adopt a bolder approach.

Catching dementia early can help reduce unexpected hospital visits and delay the need for residential care.

Yet only about 1.4% of the total healthcare budget goes towards dementia diagnosis and treatment.

It’s no surprise that undiagnosed individuals visit A&E more often, highlighting the need for timely diagnosis and effective treatment.

The report also reveals that over a third of dementia patients in England remain undiagnosed, with some areas showing diagnosis rates varying by more than 40%.

To address this, the Government must enhance training for healthcare professionals, improve data collection, and launch public awareness campaigns.

In social care, 70% of care home residents live with dementia, underscoring the need for a long-term strategy to ensure that care staff receive adequate training.

I’m working both nationally and locally with ministers, our NHS and our local Council to improve training for healthcare staff, ensuring dementia sufferers receive the best possible care.

My dad spent 33 years helping people in Hartlepool as a GP, and I’m proud that now, with his diagnosis, he will continue to inspire better treatment for people in our town and across the country.