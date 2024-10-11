'My dad has Alzheimer's' - Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash discusses 'the public health crisis that demands action'
We know how important it is to make the best of the challenges we are facing to shine a light on this issue.
Alzheimer’s isn’t just a medical condition. It’s a thief that steals away identities and personalities.
My dad, a GP for over 30 years in Hartlepool, is one of the smartest people I have ever known and watching his once razor-sharp mind slowly fade has been one of the toughest journeys of our life.
This change goes beyond just symptoms. It brings a heavy emotional and psychological burden on families.
As we navigate this challenging reality, I feel a strong need to advocate for real change in our healthcare system.
It’s a stark reminder of just how urgent it is to improve diagnosis and treatment for this wretched disease.
One major issue is the lack of early and accurate diagnoses.
Too often, families find themselves lost in confusion, with symptoms brushed off as just ageing or stress.
For my dad, it took years to finally get a proper diagnosis after the first signs appeared.
Early diagnosis is crucial. It opens the door to better management of the disease and helps families plan ahead.
I’m committed to pushing for policies that give healthcare professionals the training and resources they need to spot the early signs of Alzheimer’s.
We also need to address the limited treatment options available, which are too often ineffective.
Research into new therapies is essential, but so too is the funding to ensure that when they do arrive that they are available for all.
We must prioritise innovative treatment strategies to ensure that everyone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s gets the best possible care.
And let’s not forget the emotional and social needs of both patients and caregivers.
My mum knows firsthand how overwhelming caregiving can be.
Caregivers deserve recognition and support so they can provide care without sacrificing their own well-being.
I know my family isn’t alone in this struggle, many others are facing similar or tougher challenges.
Together we can raise our voices and confront Alzheimer’s as not just a personal issue but a public health crisis that demands urgent action.
