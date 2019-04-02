BMW motorist arrested for driving over central reservation after missing A19 turn off

A BMW motorist was arrested after he was spotted driving over a dual carriageway's central reservation after missing his turn off.

The incident took place at Wolviston, near Hartlepool, at the junction of the A19 and A689 over the weekend. .

A Durham and Cleveland Road Policing Unit (RPU) spokesman said: "An adult male was observed driving his black BMW over the central reservation to rectify missing the slip road."

Also read: Motorist caught speeding at 95 miles per hour in 50 miles per hour Hartlepool zone

Roadside breath and blood readings were taken and the spokesman said the motorist would be released pending analysis of the tests.

Further details about the incident have still to be released.