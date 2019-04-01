Motorist caught speeding at 95 miles per hour in 50 miles per hour Hartlepool zone

A motorist was caught hurtling through a 50 miles per hour zone at just under 100 miles per hour.

The joint Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit (RPU) clocked the vehicle travelling through Newton Bewley, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, at 95 miles per hour.

Details of what action is to be taken against the motorist are expected to be released on Tuesday.

The RPU and its mobile cameras were present at a number of locations throughout Cleveland on Monday as part of a week-long nationwide crackdown on speeding.

A police spokesman said: "Please drive within the speed limit and look out for each other."