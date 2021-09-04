Both Hartlepool RNLI lifeboats launched to assist 52-foot cruiser
Volunteer crews with Hartlepool RNLI were called to the aid of a 52-foot cruiser which had suffered mechanical failure at the lock gates entrance to Hartlepool Marina.
Both lifeboats were called by Humber Coastguard at around 2.15pm on Saturday, September 4 to assist with the vessel, which had six people on board.
Steve Pounder, Hartlepool RNLI Deputy Launch Authority, said: “Due to the casualty vessel having a mechanical problem and the windy weather conditions we decided to use the inshore lifeboat to assist the all weather lifeboat with manoeuvring the boat through the lock and into the marina.”
A tow line was attached to the cruiser, so it could towed to a berth within the marina, where members of the Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were waiting to assist
A statement from Hartlepool RNLI confirmed that both boats then returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station, where they were refuelled and made ready for service by 3.45pm on Saturday.