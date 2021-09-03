Friends crawl through mud and electric wires for Hartlepool RNLI after schoolboy's tragic death

Danielle Austin and colleague Jess Russon have pledged to do as much as they can to raise money for the RNLI after the recent tragic death at sea of teenager Matthew Sherrington aged 14.

For their first challenge, they completed a 5k Tough Mudder run and obstacle course near Skipton, in Yorkshire.

It saw them have to work together to overcome a host of obstacles including climbing, wade through an ice bath, crawling through mud and walk through a curtain of electrified wires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Austin, left, and work friend Jess Russon after completing the 5k Tough Mudder in aid of Hartlepool RNLI.

Danielle, 27, said: “We weren’t quite sure what to expect but it was really good fun.

"Some of the obstacles were hard such as jumping over walls and the last one gave you an electric shock which wasn’t fun!

"But it was a really good atmosphere and we’re hoping to do the 10k next year.”

She and Jess, 30, who runs Wuff On Walks dog walkers in Hartlepool, are also planning on doing further testing fundraisers to raise as much money as they can to support the work of the town’s RNLI.

Hartlepool RNLI during the recent search for missing Matthew Sherrington.

Danielle has a brother who works for Hartlepool RNLI and was involved in the search for Matthew which ended in tragedy after he got into trouble in the water near Steetley Pier.

His body was recovered a week later.

Danielle said: “What happened pushed me to do a little something for them and give something back.

"They are all volunteers who put themselves at risk on a daily basis to help those in need.

"We’re trying to set ourselves different challenges.”

She and Jess added the RNLI carries out crucial lifesaving work with partners and communities in educating, influencing and rescuing those at risk at sea.

For their next challenge they plan to cycle 28 miles in a day by following the Hart to Haswell route.

They have set up a crowdfunding page at GoFundMe called Fundraiser for Hartlepool RNLI where people can give to the cause.

So far, they have raised £270 out of their £500 target from well wishers via the page.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.