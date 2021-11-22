Boy in ‘very poorly condition’ after van collision in Hartlepool’s Easington Road

A boy remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 9:46 am

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a collision in Hartlepool.

The incident happened at around 5.20pm on Saturday, November 20 on Easington Road, near to Miller Crescent.

A 12-year-old pedestrian and a grey Ford Transit van were involved.

The road was blocked for several hours on Saturday./Photo: Frank Reid

The boy was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) with a serious head injury and broken leg. He remains there in a very poorly condition, whilst receiving treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage, is asked to contact PC Dan Waugh from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, quoting incident number 197909.

Footage can also be uploaded directly here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/boy-seriously-injured-in-hartlepool-rtc

