This is what you think should replace Frankie & Benny's in Hartlepool

More than 6,500 of you have had your say in an online poll about which business should come to Hartlepool next.

And 2,816 of you would like to see something cheeky in the town with the introduction of a Nando's. Forty-three per cent of those who took part in our vote plumped for the Per-Peri chicken restaurant, with Toby Carvery coming in second place (20%).

Estate agents Savills confirmed that the building, in the town's Anchor Retail Park, was on the market after closing to customers on Sunday.

Last month, The Restaurant Group, which runs Frankie and Benny's and other eateries, confirmed that the Hartlepool branch would shut along with a list of other sites.

Read more: Nando's, Primark and Toby Carvery: Vote for what should replace Frankie and Benny's in Hartlepool

This led hundreds of you to submit your suggestions to the Mail for what should be done with the site.

A range of shops and leisure outlets were among the entries from readers, but it was restaurants that reigned supreme coming in first, second, third and fourth place.

Burger chain Five Guys followed the Toby Carvery in third place, with TGI Friday's coming in fourth.

Many Hartlepool parents also said they would like to see something new for children like an ice rink, bowling alley or toy shop.

Related content: Hartlepool branch of Frankie and Benny's goes on the market after company confirms closure

Frankie and Benny's has closed in Hartlepool.

Clothes shops were also high on the agenda. Primark was popular with many of you, while others specifically asked for outlets selling clothes for children and men.

Frankie and Benny's had planning permission approved in July 2016 to come to the Hartlepool site. It was previously occupied by Burger King.