Cause of fire to derelict Hartlepool pub to be investigated by brigade

Four fire engines tackled the blaze at The Hourglass site in the town’s Eaglesfield Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The brigade were called at about 5.30pm and were on the scene for just over two hours.

An aerial platform from North Yorkshire was used as the flames took hold in the roof.

The Hourglass pub, Eaglesfield Road. Picture by FRANK REID.

Pictures from Wednesday morning show significant damage has been caused to the boarded up building’s roof.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident at The Hourglass derelict pub on Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool at 17.26 on the 7th September.

"Four fire engines attended two from Hartlepool, one from Billingham, one from Stockton and the aerial platform from Saltburn.

“Crews used two jets and sectorised fire. The fire was fully extinguished by 19.39.”

Damage to the roof viewed from the back of the pub. Picture by FRANK REID.

They added the cause is being investigated as per the brigade’s usual procedure.

