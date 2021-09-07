Police are appealing for help in tracking down a suspect following a robbery at the Best Buy Shop on Oxford Road in Hartlepool at around 9.45pm on Friday, September 3.

Officers say that the suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 7” tall, of medium build and wearing grey trainers, black tracksuit bottoms with ‘Lacoste’ written down the side several times in white writing, a grey hooded Nike top and a black face covering.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information regarding it, they are asked to contact Detective Constable Dave Angel from Hartlepool by calling 101 and quoting incident number 149058.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

