Hunt for robber after 100 cigarettes were stolen from Hartlepool shop

Cleveland Police are appealing to members of the public for information following a robbery at a store in Hartlepool.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:54 pm

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a suspect following a robbery at the Best Buy Shop on Oxford Road in Hartlepool at around 9.45pm on Friday, September 3.

A man has entered the shop on Friday evening and threatened a woman with a bottle of liquid before stealing 100 Lambert and Butler cigarettes.

Officers say that the suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 7” tall, of medium build and wearing grey trainers, black tracksuit bottoms with ‘Lacoste’ written down the side several times in white writing, a grey hooded Nike top and a black face covering.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information regarding it, they are asked to contact Detective Constable Dave Angel from Hartlepool by calling 101 and quoting incident number 149058.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

