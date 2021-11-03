Child injured after car ends up in ditch following hit-and-collision near Hartlepool

The incident, involving a blue Renault Scenic and a white van, happened on the Wolviston Services roundabout on the A689.

Cleveland Police have said that the van made off from the scene and the Renault Scenic left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

A child in the vehicle was left with minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Officers believe that there were members of the public who assisted the driver of the Renault and are asking them to contact them by calling 101.

The incident took place around 4.30pm on Sunday, October 31.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Sean Parkin, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 185328.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.