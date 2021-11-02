One person injured after two-vehicle collision on A19 slip road near Hartlepool

Three Cleveland Fire Brigade engines from Billingham and Stockton, along with one ambulance crew from the North East Ambulance Service, were dispatched to the A19 northbound slip road with the A689 Hartlepool turn off.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Emergency services were called out to the A19 northbound slip road at the A689 to reports of a two vehicle collision. Photo: Google Maps.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We received a call at 9.07am this morning to reports of a road traffic incident on the A19 Northbound slip road with the A689.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew, and were assisted by Cleveland Fire Brigade.

"One patient was treated for minor injuries and discharged on scene."

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson the crews made sure the vehicles were safe and gave first aid given to the casualty until the ambulance arrived.

