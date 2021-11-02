One person injured after two-vehicle collision on A19 slip road near Hartlepool

One person was treated for minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision on a busy slip road.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:04 pm

Three Cleveland Fire Brigade engines from Billingham and Stockton, along with one ambulance crew from the North East Ambulance Service, were dispatched to the A19 northbound slip road with the A689 Hartlepool turn off.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9am on Tuesday, November 2 to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services were called out to the A19 northbound slip road at the A689 to reports of a two vehicle collision. Photo: Google Maps.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We received a call at 9.07am this morning to reports of a road traffic incident on the A19 Northbound slip road with the A689.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew, and were assisted by Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool man denies possessing video of man having sex with chicken

"One patient was treated for minor injuries and discharged on scene."

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson the crews made sure the vehicles were safe and gave first aid given to the casualty until the ambulance arrived.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

North East Ambulance ServiceA19Emergency servicesHartlepoolBillingham