Cleveland Police confirmed the tragic news today (Saturday, March 16).

His death is not being treated as suspicious the coroner has been informed.

An inquest to try to determine the full circumstances will take place in due course.

Lewis Penfold-Roche.

The confirmation follows the discovery of the body of a man in the River Tees on Monday, March 11.

Cleveland Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a referral has been made to the Coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with Lewis’ family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Lewis had been missing since Sunday, January 28, when he was last seen on Station Road, in Billingham.