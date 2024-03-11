Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While his identity has still to be confirmed, Cleveland Police have confirmed that they have informed the family of Lewis Penfold-Roche, from Billingham, who disappeared towards the end of January.

The force said in a statement on Monday evening: “Officers today (Monday, 11th March) received a call around 3.20pm after the body of a man was sadly found in the river near to Tees Barrage, in Stockton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, the family of missing 18-year-old Lewis Penfold-Roche, from Billingham, have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Chris Penfold-Roche disappeared from Billingham on January 28.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”

Lewis was last seen around 6pm on Sunday, January 28, in Station Road, in Billingham, heading towards Central Avenue.

Repeated searches covered the area where he was last spotted, railway lines, embankments and waterways with officers also undertaking house-to-house inquiries and speaking to both his family and friends.