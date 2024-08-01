Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight people have been arrested so far after scenes of large scale disorder in Hartlepool on Wednesday night.

A clean up operation, involving the local community, is under way today after scenes of violent disorder in the Murray Street area and other parts of the town last night.

Confrontations continued late into the night in where demonstrators set fire to a police car and officers were pelted with missiles, including glass bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister is set to hold an emergency meeting with senior police officers in Downing Street following a night of disorder and unrest in several parts of the country.

Missiles are hurled at police in the Murray Street area. Photo: North News and Pictures.

Cleveland Police said the disorder in Hartlepool has now ended and all roads are open.

The force stated: “Eight arrests were made during the evening relating to public order offences.

“A full criminal investigation is under way and we expect further arrests to be made in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that these events will have been hugely concerning to our communities and we want to reassure people that the actions of those involved will be dealt with to bring those responsible to justice.

A fireman puts out a police car set on fire in Dent Street, Hartlepool. Photo: North News and Pictures

“In the meantime there will remain a visible police presence in the area.”

Police said those attending a protest began to throw items on Murray Street at around 6pm.

Criminal behaviour included missiles, glass bottles and eggs being thrown at officers, with several suffering minor injuries.

A police car was set on fire in Dent Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police come under attack in the Murray Street area on Wednesday, July 31. Photo: North News and Pictures

Officers from other forces were drafted in to provide support.

Road closures were put in place in and around Murray Street at Sheriff Street, Grange Road, Sandringham Road and Duke Street.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

Chief Superintendent David Sutherland said it was believed the protest was in connection with the incident in Southport earlier this week where three young girls were murdered and several other people critically injured.

Paul Crowley, Chair of the Cleveland Police Federation, condemned the violence saying: “The disorder seen in Hartlepool last night was utterly deplorable and saw several officers requiring hospital treatment for their injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police officers should never have to face such brutality, and every officer deserves to go home safely to their families without fear of suffering serious injury or worse.

"I condemn these disgraceful acts of mindless violence, and we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice.

"The Cleveland Police Federation will continue to support all officers involved, including those from neighbouring forces."

Anyone who has information, dash cam or mobile footage relating to the disorder is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 145045.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.