Cleveland Police release name of 38-year-old man who has died after Hartlepool road crash as Martin Casey
A man involved in a road collision in Hartlepool has sadly died in hospital.
Martin Casey, 38, from the town, was travelling in a white Ford Puma which was involved in a collision by the roundabout at the junction of Powlett Road and Easington Road on Tuesday, September 27.
He passed away in James Cook University Hospital on Thursday.
Mr Casey’s family paid tribute to him, saying that he will be sadly missed.
He leaves behind his mother, brother and sister.
Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Casey’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”
Two other people were seriously hurt in the crash which happened just before midnight on September 27.
The fire brigade freed three injured people from the vehicle, which mounted the roundabout, and were taken to hospital by ambulance.
The North East Ambulance Service dispatched seven resources to the scene, including specialist paramedics.
A man aged in his 40s remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition and another man has now been discharged from hospital.
Neighbours at the time described the seriousness of the crash with one 36-year-old woman describing the scene as “awful”.
Another described hearing a big bang and seeing flashing lights of emergency vehicles soon afterwards.
No other vehicles were said to be involved.
Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen the white Ford Puma being driven in the Easington Road area from 11.30pm on Tuesday, September 27, to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency 101 number quoting incident number 173953.