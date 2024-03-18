St Hild's Church of England School went into partial lockdown following concerns regarding pupil safety on Monday afternoon.

St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, activated emergency procedures on Monday, March 18, at around 3.40pm for around 90 minutes.

This followed “some concerns raised” after an alleged threat was made to two boys at the school by a former pupil.

The school imposed a partial lock down to allow officers to make inquiries.

Scores of relatives stood outside the school while the closure continued.

A sizeable police presence was also visible outside the gates.

Cleveland Police said in a statement shortly before the lockdown ended: “There is currently a precautionary police presence in the area of St Hild’s School, in Hartlepool, following some concerns raised after a threat was made to two boys at the school by a former pupil.

“The school have followed their own safeguarding procedures and have activated a lockdown at the school whilst officers make enquiries.

“Police are currently working closely with the school and the local community to offer reassurance, ensure everyone’s safety, and to return the school to normality as soon as possible.”

Pupils at the school were released at around 5.10pm after scores of anxious parents and carers stood outside the school gates alongside armed police officers.

In a statement on social media, St Hild’s said: “We appreciate your cooperation and assistance during this time.