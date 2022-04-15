Coastguard rescue team go to aid of stricken woman after Hartlepool beach fall

Rescuers went to the aid of a woman after she fell and injured her leg on rocks at the Headland in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 15th April 2022, 5:17 pm

A team from the Coastguard was called following the incident which happened on the sea front off Moor Parade at around 1pm on Friday, April 15.

They assessed her condition on the beach before helping her up to the road.

A spokesman for Humber Coastguard said: “We were contacted by her husband who reported that his wife had fallen on some rocks at the north end of the Headland and needed assistance to get her off the beach.

Coastguards at the scene of the accident on the Headland.

"We sent a team down and assisted to get her off the beach, up to a vehicle and taken for any medical care they might need.”

It was reported that the casualty taken to the University Hospital of Hartlepool for attention to an injured leg.

The incident was declared over and dealt with at 1.55pm.

