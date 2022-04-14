Hartlepool council's Easter appeal to respect sand dunes after arson problems

Hartlepool Borough Council says the message is “come and have fun, but respect the surroundings” after problems with deliberate fires on the sand dunes.

Debbie Kershaw, quality safety officer, who is responsible for beach safety, said in one incident they nearly had to evacuate the coach park on a busy day due to a fire getting out of control.

In a video shared on the council’s social media channels, Debbie said: “The dunes are here for people to use, walk their dogs.

The sand dunes at Seaton Carew.

"We want people to enjoy this environment but we also want people to respect this environment.

“Deliberate fires over the years have caused a lot of damage to the dunes.

“Seaton Carew is a tourist spot, we get lots and lots of visitors in the summer and we really don’t want people to see the dunes blackened and scorched.

"I want to appeal to people who are the minority who come onto the dunes and set deliberate fires, just please come and enjoy the dunes but don’t set fires.”

She appealed for anyone who sees anything suspicious to phone the police, or fire brigade if a fire is in progress.

"The fire can quite quickly get out of control because of the winds in this area,” said Debbie.

Led by led the Safer Hartlepool Partnership’s Arson Prevention Group, it includes the council, Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police.

