Community thanks Hartlepool teenagers for fighting back against town's litter bugs
Messages of thanks have been heaped on a group of teenagers doing their bit to clean up Hartlepool’s streets.
Young people taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) course have given up part of their summer holidays to collect litter and recycle rubbish from a different part of Hartlepool every day for a week.
As they continue on their quest, the group is calling for residents across the town to join in and appealing for sponsorship and donations in support of Hartlepool Foodbank.
Their hard work has been praised by families across the town, with many thanking them for taking such pride in the place they live.
Here are some of your messages from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:
Angie Wiley Spalding: “Well done you guys! What a wonderful thing to do … be proud and I hope your parents are proud too. Thank you, every one of you.”
Carole Waterman: “How nice well done.”
Debbie Simmons: “That's fantastic - thank you to all involved.”
Chris Leslie: “Well done all of you, keep up the good work. Proud of you Lucy Moran, and all your friends, a great bunch of teens doing a great job.”
Margaret Irish: “We should always commend people like these youngsters who are doing an amazing job.”
Jennifer Hall: “Brilliant, well done to all concerned.”
Carole Waterman: “Well done you young ones for having pride in the town you live in.”
Shirlee Marie: “Everyone should be doing their bit.”
Mary Didzun: “Thank you.”
Bryan Littler: “Well done to all involved.”