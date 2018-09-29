Courageous cheerleader Neisha in line for Best of Hartlepool Award

A courageous youngster who was born with part of one leg missing has been nominated for a Mail honour for the way she has become a talented cheerleader against the odds.

Twelve-year-old Neisha Webb has had to battle with her health from the moment she was born, weighing just 2lbs 1oz and missing her lower right leg.

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleaders Neisha Webb with her blade.

Since then the brave athlete from West View Road, in Hartlepool, has had to learn to walk with a prosthetic leg, but last year doctors at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough fitted her with a prosthetic blade.

Neisha’s new blade has a rubber sole to help its grip and is easily changed as it wears.

Previously such wear would mean the whole limb would have to be replaced.

And now the sky’s the limit for Neisha, who is flying high after joining Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy.

The Dyke House pupil started sessions at the academy, in Moreland Street, in June this year after teaching herself a range of stunts from YouTube videos.

Since then the youngster has come on brilliantly and is now able to do a range of tumbles and tricks.

And now she has been put forward for a Best of Hartlepool Award in recognition of her achievement.

The awards have been sponsored by Stagecoach, the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services, Utility Alliance Ltd, Tilly Baily and Irvine, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

Proud mum Liz Webb, 47, said: “Neisha has changed so much and has become much more confident.

“It is lovely that she has been nominated for an award.

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleaders Neisha Webb with mum Liz.

“Just being considered for it is such as massive thing, as you read all the time about children doing so well, despite going through many challenges.”

She continued: “She is coming on really well and has joined six teams with the Hawks.

“Her coach Beccii Taylor has also started a paracheer stunting team and Neisha has even been asked by the England ParaCheer team to try out, she but was a year too young.

“Her confidence has also improved when flying, which is where she is thrown up in the air.

“She has also been chosen to model Insane Dancewear – the national brand founded by Nadine’s Dance Academy in Hartlepool – at the Can You Dance Super Convention in Liverpool.”