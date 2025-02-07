Aston Villa chef jailed at Teesside Crown Court for attacking wife with rolling pin in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:41 BST
An abusive husband attacked his wife with a rolling pin after she fled to Hartlepool to escape him.

Ashley Tranter, 48, launched a “sustained assault” on her after travelling from the Leicester area, where he is from, to visit his wife in town last October.

Most Popular

Teesside Crown Court heard an argument developed before Tranter armed himself with the rolling pin from the kitchen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He used it to hit the walls before turning it on his wife, said prosecutor Jenny Haigh.

Ashley Tranter was jailed for 33 months at Teesside Crown Court.placeholder image
Ashley Tranter was jailed for 33 months at Teesside Crown Court.

He struck her legs and body with the implement causing her significant bruising.

Tranter, who worked as a sous chef for Aston Villa football club, also struck a child when they tried to intervene.

The court heard there was an “extensive history” of domestic violence prompting the victim to flee to be closer to family in the Hartlepool area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just a month before the attack in October, Tranter was dealt with in court in the Leicester area for two previous assaults, also against his wife.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm over the Hartlepool incident and has been jailed for two years and nine months.

placeholder image
Read More
Hartlepool man William Blaney admits pub stabbing at Teesside Crown Court

His wife fought back tears as she read out an impact statement telling how he controlled her and made her feel worthless with hurtful comments in front of others.

Recorder Anthony Dunne said his attitude towards women and his wife was worrying adding Tranter did not have a troubled background to explain his behaviour.

David Wood, mitigating, said Tranter, of Rugby Road, Hinckley, near Leicester, was “ashamed and embarrassed” and had issues with alcohol.

The judge also made a restraining order to last for 15 years.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice