Aston Villa chef jailed at Teesside Crown Court for attacking wife with rolling pin in Hartlepool
Ashley Tranter, 48, launched a “sustained assault” on her after travelling from the Leicester area, where he is from, to visit his wife in town last October.
Teesside Crown Court heard an argument developed before Tranter armed himself with the rolling pin from the kitchen.
He used it to hit the walls before turning it on his wife, said prosecutor Jenny Haigh.
He struck her legs and body with the implement causing her significant bruising.
Tranter, who worked as a sous chef for Aston Villa football club, also struck a child when they tried to intervene.
The court heard there was an “extensive history” of domestic violence prompting the victim to flee to be closer to family in the Hartlepool area.
Just a month before the attack in October, Tranter was dealt with in court in the Leicester area for two previous assaults, also against his wife.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm over the Hartlepool incident and has been jailed for two years and nine months.
His wife fought back tears as she read out an impact statement telling how he controlled her and made her feel worthless with hurtful comments in front of others.
Recorder Anthony Dunne said his attitude towards women and his wife was worrying adding Tranter did not have a troubled background to explain his behaviour.
David Wood, mitigating, said Tranter, of Rugby Road, Hinckley, near Leicester, was “ashamed and embarrassed” and had issues with alcohol.
The judge also made a restraining order to last for 15 years.