A man was left with broken ribs and collapsed lungs after he was the victim of a group attack.

The victim was punched to the ground by Bradley Swift before being set upon by Swift and number of others in a Hartlepool scrapyard.

Teesside Crown Court heard the injured man was “blameless” and that Swift launched the attack in revenge for a dispute with the victim’s cousin.

Prosecutor Paul Newcombe said: “At one point, one of the group put a saw to the complainant’s neck and threatened him with it in a terrifying gesture.”

The assault in March 2022 only came to an end when someone said the victim had had enough and another told him to drive away or he would be attacked again.

He was taken to Stockton’s University of North Tees where he was treated for multiple fractured ribs.

It had a significant impact on the victim who said was left living in fear.

Swift, 21, Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm when he was sentenced.

In mitigation, it was said Swift has reflected on his actions and now understands the seriousness of what he did.

The judge said he could suspend the inevitable prison sentence due to Swift’s age, lack of previous convictions and he had stayed out of trouble since.

Swift received a 21-month jail sentence, which was suspended for two years, plus 250 hours unpaid work and other conditions.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £500 compensation and given a five-year restraining order.

Judge Richard Bennett said: “You have come a whisker away from going immediately to prison.